COVID-19: One new case, active cases fall to 27

One new case of COVID-19 was registered on Sunday, while three new recoveries brings active cases down to 27.

According to statistics published by the Health Ministry, Malta's total number of cases seen since the start of the pandemic stands at 30,589.

From this total, 30,142 patients have recovered, while the death toll stands at 420.

625,844 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Saturday, of which 351,962 were a first dose.

Therefore, 285,817 people are fully vaccinated.

1,839 swab tests were carried out on Saturday, while 964,883 swab tests have been carried out since the start of the outbreak.