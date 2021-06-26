Evarist Bartolo on Facebook: ‘Let’s not invent conspiracies about FATF greylisting’

Foreign minister Evarist Bartolo has said the FATF’s greylisting of Malta was like a “clean bill of health” that required the island, the first EU member state to earn the dishonourable mention, to keep up its fitness.

Bartolo’s reaction, posted in a customary Facebook status, comes a day after the Financial Action Task Force said it wanted a political will from Malta to bolster its otherwise technically compliant anti-money laundering framework.

The foreign minister also said Malta should not be surprised that other countries view the island with suspicion if it enables the evasion of profits generated in other countries.

Bartolo appeared to pour cold water over claims from government soures that Malta had been the victim of a conspiracy of powerful nations in the FATF.

“We have to do our duty. Let’s not invent inexistent conspiracies. We’re part of the world and its financial and economic system. We must carry out our duties responsibly and seriously, and respect the international rules against money laundering. We’ve done a lot: now we have to do what’s left and our country will be better off.”

“The FATF report shows Malta has advanced but there are areas it has to work harder on. There are 200 countries, Malta included, working on higher standards within the FATF framework. Our duty is not to allow others use our country for the laundering of dirty money.”

Bartolo said Malta should show the same zeal it had in retaining neutrality from military powers, to make sure its financial centre is not used to as a clearing house for illegally-earned case or for tax evasion.

“We too want to have wealth in this country, so we cannot be surprised at other countries who want to safeguard their wealth and see our country being used against theirs when it comes to financial transactions. The world is not against us. Even the FATF spoke in our favour. We just wanted others to appreciate our efforts. After all, there are greater sinners than us.”