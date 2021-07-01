Face-masks off... July sees more COVID-19 restrictions lifted

You can finally walk in the street without a facemask from today if you've received both jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The measure forms part of several other restrictions that will be lifted.

On Monday, restaurants, bars, snack bars and clubs were allowed to open until 2am if their licence allowed it, in another wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted.

Sea transport was also given the go-ahead to operate at 65 capacities, and waterparks were allowed to reopen their doors.

Restrictions were also lifted on fitness classes and contact sport for children under-17, allowing both activities to be held under protocols determined by the health authorities. There were also changes in Mater Dei Hospital visiting hours.

Looking towards July, 70% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated, and the rollout of the vaccine for 12-15-year-olds will commence shortly. What restrictions still need to be lifted?

From 1 July

Face Masks

Anyone who has taken both doses of the vaccine, or received the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and has been fully vaccinated for 14 days, in possession of a vaccine certificate, will be able to stay without a mask in open public places in groups of 2.

Children under the age of 12 may remain without a mask as long as they are accompanied by a fully vaccinated person against COVID-19.

People from the same household, irrespective of the number, can also be together without a mask outdoors.

Masks will still have to be worn in closed spaces.

Travel

Malta will start accepting the EU’s Digital COVID Certificate and the UK’s green passport.

The ministry said that from Wednesday, only fully vaccinated persons can travel to Malta from the UK. They will need to present a UK two-dose certificate before boarding. The EU’s digital COVID certificate will be accepted as well.

Children aged between five and 12 can travel if they accompany their vaccinated parents or legal guardian, provided they provide a negative nasopharyngeal PCR test carried out within 72 hours from arrival in Malta. Children under five do not need a test.

From 5 July

The maximum capacity at any social or cultural event will be capped at 100 persons, which will then be extended to 150 persons on 15 July.

Measures still in place

The limit for household gatherings is still 4 different households, according to legal notice 183 of 2021. The notice was updated from 2 different households to 4, with the regulations coming into effect on 26 April 2021.

“In regulation 2 of the principal regulations, the words ‘two different residences’ shall be substituted by the words ‘four different residences’,” the legal notice says.

The wedding and funeral protocols are still in place, and should be followed. For weddings maximum capacity of attendees shall exceed 100 persons inside and 300 persons inside. All shall be seated at tables with a maximum of six persons per table, except when the persons on the table are from the same household. A two metres distance shall be retained between one table and another. The use of dance floors is prohibited.