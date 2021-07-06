Eight out of ten suicide victims are men

162 persons died by suicide over the past seven years, of which 131 persons were men.

Statistics published by the Ministry for Home Affairs give a yearly breakdown of all persons who died by suicide between January 2015 and June 2021.

Seven women and 29 men killed themselves in 2015, while the suicide rate dipped in the following year to three women and 18 men.

In 2017, five women and 20 men died by suicide. Three women and 19 men killed themselves the year after.

While 2019 saw two women and 19 men die through suicide, the 2020 statistics indicate that seven women and 15 men killed themselves throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year alone has already seen four women and 11 men kill themselves.

The statistics were provided in response to a parliamentary question posed by Nationalist MP Claudette Buttigieg.

Anybody needing information about mental health or wanting to talk to someone about anything on their mind can use the free-of-charge service offered by SOS Malta on the website kellimni.com or alternatively call 179.