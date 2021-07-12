Temporary caravan sites proposed in Armier and Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq

Two temporary caravan sites are being proposed by Infrastructure Malta on sites in Baħar iċ-Ċaqgħaq and Armier that were chosen by the Environment Ministry.

The two applications were presented just weeks after the government clamped down on caravans being parked at Mistra Bay by putting boulders to block access to the site.

A spokesperson for Infrastructure Malta told MaltaToday that the road agency is simply “assisting” the Environment Ministry in what it described as “minor civil works required to set up the two temporary caravan sites at Armier and Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq”.

The locations were not selected by Infrastructure Malta but by the Environment Ministry, the spokesperson added.

The 4,000sq.m site in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq will be developed on a stretch of the old Coast Road left redundant after the completion of the new road. The site is next to a roundabout opposite the Magħtab landfill, which is already used by caravan owners.

The site is adjacent to land which was allocated to a hunters’ organisation to develop a bird observatory that will include brackish water ponds for wader species.

The caravan site is also located a short distance away from l-Għadira s-Safra – a transitional coastal wetland situated between Qalet Marku and Għallis, which was designated as a public domain site in 2020.

Plans submitted to the PA foresee the erection of a wall around the site, which will be accessed from the roundabout.

In 2016, the whole area including the proposed caravan site had been earmarked for the development of a private beach and a car park by Paceville entrepreneur Frankie Grima in an application presented in 2016 which was later dropped.

Armier caravan site

Another caravan site is being proposed on a 2,300sq.m site in Armier next to the illegal shantytown in Ramlet il-Qortin. Plans submitted indicate that a rubble wall will enclose the site.

An enforcement notice against an illegal room issued in 2009 is still pending on the site.

Environmentalist Claire Bonello, a lawyer, has objected to ODZ development on rural land while noting the scant information given in the application and the absence of a landscaping plan. Another objection was filed by independent candidate Arnold Cassola, who described the Armier application as "flawed".

The local plan states that a landscape scheme has to be submitted and approved with any permit application for caravan sites.

In February, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia had presented a discussion paper to elicit public feedback on the current policy framework, particularly related to recreational land uses for camping, caravanning and picnicking.

This was accompanied by a call for expressions of interest by landowners of areas/sites earmarked in Local Plans for the purposes of such recreational activities.