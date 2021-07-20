Minister Michael Farrugia hospitalised after contracting COVID-19

Minister Michael Farrugia has been admitted to hospital after having tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.

According to our sister newspaper ILLUM, Farrugia is undergoing several tests, while his condition appears to be stable.

Farrugia announced his positive test result on Sunday, saying that he will undergo a 15-day mandatory quarantine period.

It is understood that Farrugia, a doctor, had taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

Farrugia, who took over the elderly portfolio late last year, led the efforts to roll out the COVID vaccine in old people’s homes.

Malta, like the rest of Europe, is experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections but hospitalisations remain relatively low.