New pump house at Malta Film Studios inaugurated with grand spectacular

A new pump house at the Malta Film Studios was inaugurated with a grand spectacular by the Malta Film Commission, with performances from the Palace String Orchestra and various artists including Gaia, AIDAN, Jasmine, Keith, Amber and Ozzy Lino, under the direction of Maestro Ryan Paul Abela.

Part of a €35 million masterplan for the film studios, the pump house is a crucial element in the infrastructure for the water tanks at the Malta Film Studios.

A garden was also inaugurated, commemorated for Narcy Calamatta, highlighting his substantial contribution to the Maltese film industry in Malta over the years.

The pump house was inaugurated by tourism minister Clayton Bartolo and Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech, yesterday evening. “Having a rich history in film making for nearly 100 years, the Maltese Government is contributing significantly to Malta's world-renowned film industry,” Bartolo said.

Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech said that during the four years of his administration, the Malta Film Commission started a renewal process to Malta’s product offered to the global film industry. With a €35 million masterplan for the Malta Film Studios and a vision to build a sustainable industry, with opportunities for the many not the few. Johann Grech added that this was possible due to the fact that the Malta Film Commission was not afraid to take the necessary decisions, even in challenging times.

“We are proud of our first hundred years of history. But today we are building the foundation for the next one hundred years. Our vision goes beyond our time. We are leading forward the future. For our children to lead ‘A World Class Film Industry’ in Malta,” Grech said.