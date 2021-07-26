COVID-19: Hospitalisations rise to 39, 94 new cases registered

94 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the health ministry show.

Active cases stand at 2,262 after 126 recoveries were registered.

Hospitalisations increased by five, with 39 coronavirus patients being treated at Mater Dei Hospital. One of whom is in the ITU.

86 cases were between the ages of 10 and 39, with the average age being 33-years-old.

3,136 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,071,802.

Until yesterday, 744,521 vaccine doses were administered, of which 393,062 were first doses. 370,187 people are fully vaccinated.

The total number of deaths stands at 421 after no new fatalities were registered.