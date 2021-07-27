COVID-19: Recoveries trump new cases, bringing active infections to 2,230

New COVID-19 recoveries have exceeded new infections, as active virus cases now stand at 2,230.

According to health authorities, Malta registered 142 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. At the same time, 174 patients have since recovered from the virus.

37 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, one of whom is receiving care in the hospital’s ITU.

The average age of yesterday’s new cases was 34. No details were given on specific age ranges.

Health professionals carried out 4,031 swab tests on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, over 1,075,000 swabs have been conducted.

Overall, Malta has registered 33,904 cases of COVID-19 over the past year and a half. From these, 30,857 patients have recovered, while 421 people died.

With regards to the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 371,802 people are now fully vaccinated, with 746,883 doses having been administered since last December.