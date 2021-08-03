Here are Enemalta’s scheduled power cuts for the next two weeks
Due to scheduled maintenance on the country’s electricity grid, here is a full list of expected power cuts for the next two weeks
Enemalta will be carrying out extensive maintenance on the electricity grid over the next two weeks that will cause disruptions in a number of localities.
Check out whether your locality will be hit by these scheduled cuts.
Wednesday 4 August
Ħamrun – 4am to 10am
Xgħajra – 4:30am to 8am
Valletta – 6:30am to 8:15 am
Kalkara – 8am to 1pm
Mosta – 8am to 1pm
Żebbuġ – 1pm to 6pm
Mosta – 4:45am to 8am
Żejtun – 7:30am to 12pm
Nadur – 8am to 12:15pm
Thursday 5 August
Ħaż-Żebbuġ – 4:30am to 1pm
Ħal-Luqa – 8am to 12:30pm
Paola – 11pm to 5am
Ħamrun – 11pm to 5am
Marsa – 11pm to 2am
Naxxar – 7:30am to 12:30pm
Ħaż-Żabbar – 8am to 11am
Għajnsielem – 8:30am to 12:15pm
Friday 6 August
Imgarr - 6am to 1pm
Rabat - 7am to 5pm
Valletta - 1am to 6am
Mosta - 7:30am to 11:30am
Saturday 7 August
Attard - 7am to 7pm
Żabbar - 7am to 1pm
Fontana – 8am to 2pm
Monday 9 August
Mosta - 07:30am to 12:30pm
Lija - 7am to 5pm
Tuesday 10 August
Naxxar - 07:30am to 12:30pm
Thursday 12 August
Naxxar - 07:30am to 12:30 pm