Here are Enemalta’s scheduled power cuts for the next two weeks

Due to scheduled maintenance on the country’s electricity grid, here is a full list of expected power cuts for the next two weeks

karl_azzopardi
3 August 2021, 3:51pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Scheduled power cuts for the next two weeks
Enemalta will be carrying out extensive maintenance on the electricity grid over the next two weeks that will cause disruptions in a number of localities.

Check out whether your locality will be hit by these scheduled cuts.

 

Wednesday 4 August

Ħamrun – 4am to 10am

Xgħajra – 4:30am to 8am

Valletta – 6:30am to 8:15 am

Kalkara – 8am to 1pm

Mosta – 8am to 1pm

Żebbuġ – 1pm to 6pm

Mosta – 4:45am to 8am

Żejtun – 7:30am to 12pm

Nadur – 8am to 12:15pm

Thursday 5 August

Ħaż-Żebbuġ – 4:30am to 1pm

Ħal-Luqa – 8am to 12:30pm

Paola – 11pm to 5am

Ħamrun – 11pm to 5am

Marsa – 11pm to 2am

Naxxar – 7:30am to 12:30pm

Ħaż-Żabbar – 8am to 11am

Għajnsielem – 8:30am to 12:15pm

Friday 6 August

Imgarr - 6am to 1pm

Rabat - 7am to 5pm

Valletta - 1am to 6am

Mosta - 7:30am to 11:30am

Saturday 7 August

Attard - 7am to 7pm

Żabbar - 7am to 1pm

Fontana – 8am to 2pm        

Monday 9 August

Mosta - 07:30am to 12:30pm

Lija - 7am to 5pm    

Tuesday 10 August

Naxxar - 07:30am to 12:30pm

Thursday 12 August

Naxxar - 07:30am to 12:30 pm

