Language travel federation seeks €10 million in compensation over closures

The Federation of Education and Language Consultants Associations (Felca) has written to Prime Minister Robert Abela and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, demanding compensation of €10 million for its members' losses.

Felca represents 15 national associations and more than 700 language travel agencies all over the world.

It said the abrupt closure of all the English Language Teaching schools on 14 July, affected not only the students that were already in Malta, but also their panicked parents, the schools and their representative association FELTOM, and Felca itself.

The closure was one of the new restrictions introduced when COVID-19 infections spiked.

Felca added that more than 15,000 bookings and thousands of non-refundable flights, amounting to millions of euros, had to be cancelled, and grave damage was done to the image of Malta as a study destination.

It said that it understands that health is a priority but things could have been handled more sensibly without inflicting as much damage to the industry.

“Most our members have lost trust in Malta as a study travel destination. And to tell you the truth, after a quick survey, most will not promote Malta before some time.”

Felca also remarked that the promised vouchers for up to €300 to every student, had attracted so many students to Malta but it was then retracted. It called for the scheme to be re-introduced.

English-language schools eventually reopened for vaccinated adult students.