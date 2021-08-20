Sant: permanent mechanism should independently oversee prison system

Labour MEP Alfred Sant has called for a “permanent mechanism” which independently assesses on goings within Malta’s prison system.

“The matter of how the prison system is being run, whether too limply or too harshly, is too serious an issue to be let become a media game between the pro-prison administration & those against,” he tweeted.

On Tuesday, Colin Galea, he 30-year-old inmate, who attempted suicide in his prison cell 11 days ago, died at Mater Dei Hospital.

Following the incident, the Home Affairs Ministry was forced to hold an inquiry to evaluate the internal procedures adopted by the Corradino Correctional Facility.

He said the debate on how the prison administration carries out its work has been turned to a “media game”, due to the lack of an adequate review mechanism that assess serious incidents like suicides in prison.

“Hopefully the current review that is being attempted will help to improve matters,” the former Labour leader said. “But the need is for a permanent, ongoing and meaningful mechanism.”

Sant said the mechanism would need to be outside the judicial process, “without becoming the poodle of either the prison management or the prisoners’ “lobby”.”

The statement follows MaltaToday’s leader calling for a prisons ombudsman to replace a ministerial inquiry.

The proposal floated in last Sunday’s leader of this newspaper, is for a permanent, fully state-funded, independent Prison Ombudsman, a parliamentary officer who can access and inspect prisons upon demand; obtain documents and data currently off-limits to press and public; speak confidentially with prisoners and staff; and create a new link with incarcerated people and their families, their representatives, charities, victim organisations, and the public.

The proposal was also supported by University dean Andrew Azzopardi, who said that a prisons ombudsman would work if it breaks with a political tradition of installing lackeys to carry out such inquiries, but instead have a parliamentary officer to carry out regulatory oversight of prisons.

