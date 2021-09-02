[WATCH] COVID-19: Large events with less restrictions to serve as pilot project

Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed that from 6 September, standup events could commence for a limit of 100 vaccinated people. These events are to be held in open air spaces of at least 200 square metres and all attendees should be wearing masks.

He added that from 13 September, standup events with the same protocols, could be held inside as well. Also from this day, seated events limited to 100 people, with people standing one metre from each other, could take place.

Events could not however be held with both standup and seated people.

Also, it was announced that two pilot events will be taking place, that should serve as a blue print less restrictive ones in the future.

Up to 300 people could attend to these events, as long as they're vaccinated and masked, and will be obliged to take a PCR test five to seven days after the event. The events will be privately organised and the organisers will have all the right to refuse anyone's entry, after a temperature check.

Culture minister Jose Herrera said that decisions are being taken in a cautious manner, in order to safeguard public health.

Herrera mentioned that the creative industry suffered the most during the pandemic, and that the government invested €5.6 million into it.

Public Health superintended Charmaine Gauci, said that the Covid European situation is worrying and since Malta is still at risk, the country can’t go back to fully open events for now.

MaltaToday asked Minister Fearne whether the protocols for school reopening, that were mentioned this week have been approved. Fearne confirmed that the protocols have been approved and that they will provide for all schools to open physically.

"We should take advantage of the high rates of vaccinations," said Fearne.