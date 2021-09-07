menu

COVID-19: 41 new cases, 29 recoveries registered

7 September COVID-19 update | 41 new cases • 722 active cases • 29 patients in hospital, 2 in ITU • Total vaccine doses at 800,572 • Total deaths at 445 

karl_azzopardi
7 September 2021, 12:40pm
by Karl Azzopardi

41 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the health ministry show.  

Active cases stand at 722, after 29 new recoveries were registered.  

No deaths were registered on Tuesday.  

There are currently 29 coronavirus patients being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom two are in the ITU.  

Till yesterday, 800,572 doses were administered, of which 530 are booster doses.  

