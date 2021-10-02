Review of Qormi council's proposal for Mrieħel bypass still underway - IM

Infrastructure Malta (IM) is still analysing an alternative proposal by the Qormi council instead a flyover on the Mrieħel bypass planned by the roads agency.

IM had put forward plans to create a flyover structure on the Mrieħel bypass to provide safer access to and from the industrial estate. However, the proposal was unanimously opposed by the Qormi local council, who urged the agency to drop the plans entirely.

Instead, the Qormi council submitted an alternative proposal to IM and Transport Minister Ian Borg. Its new proposal would see an underpass dug below the existing road to prevent traffic congestion without taking up agricultural land.

IM had said that it was carrying out a cost-benefit analysis on alternative plans for the Mrieħel bypass presented by the Qormi local council. However, the agency told MaltaToday that it is studying different options to identify the safest and most sustainable design for the road.

“When these studies are concluded, the most feasible option will be presented to the applicable authorities for further public consultation, additional studies and a final decision, as per applicable planning and environmental regulations.”

Qormi farmers and residents had joined arms with Moviment Graffitti to raise their concerns over the project and even wrote a letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela, asking the government to consider alternative plans.