menu

COVID-19: 11 new infections and 22 recoveries

11 October COVID-19 update | 11 new cases • 270 active cases • 7 patients in hospital, 1 in ITU • Total vaccine doses at 840,675 • Total deaths at 459

laura_calleja
11 October 2021, 12:44pm
by Laura Calleja
11 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday
11 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday

11 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 459. 

Active cases stand at 270 after 22 recoveries were registered.

There are currently seven coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which one is in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 840,675 vaccine doses were administered, of which 24,518 were booster doses.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.