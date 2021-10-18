AFM intercepts two Tunisian fishing vessels in Maltese conservation zone

The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) have intercepted two Tunisian fishing vessels found west of Gozo on Sunday.

According to a government statement, the AFM intercepted the two vessels in Malta's Fisheries Conservation and Management Zone.

The vessels were boarded by AFM personnel and escorted to Valletta Grand Harbour during the night for further investigation by Malta's Fisheries Department and the Malta Police Force.

MaltaToday reported in 2019 how Maltese lampuki fishers have seen their catches plundered by Tunisian counterparts in a veritable war on the high seas.

Some Maltese fishers claim to have been threatened by the Tunisians wielding machetes and Molotov cocktails.

Fishers have also documented the presence of a large, green Tunisian vessel, nicknamed Bin Laden, which threatens to ram Maltese boats.

Photos of the intercepted vessels fit this description, showing a large green boat with the tunisian flag printed on the side.