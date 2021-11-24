One dead as Armed Forces rescue 43 migrants at sea
A woman has died after a group of migrants were rescued at sea by the Armed Forces of Malta.
The group of 43 migrants included 12 women and two minors.
"Upon rescue, the migrants were provided with first assistance according to their needs. Regretfully, the condition of one of the migrants deteriorated upon arrival, and they passed away," AFM said in a statement.
The rest of the migrants were provided with the necessary medical attention.