COVID-19: 138 new cases registered, hospital admissions remain low

laura_calleja
2 December 2021, 12:44pm
by Laura Calleja
138 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday

138 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 468. 

Active cases stand at 1,290 after 61 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 11 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 962,678 vaccine doses were administered, of which 124,074 were booster doses.

