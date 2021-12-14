COVID-19: 100 cases registered, 20 patients in hospital
14 December COVID-19 update | 100 new cases • 1,406 active cases • 230 patients in hospital, 2 in ITU • vaccine booster doses 158,607 • Total deaths 471
100 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.
No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 471.
Active cases stand at 1,406 after 90 recoveries were registered.
There are currently 20 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU.
Until yesterday, 997,459 vaccine doses were administered, of which 158,607 were booster doses.