COVID-19 surge sees 386 new cases but hospitalisations remain stable

386 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 471.

Active cases stand at 2,505 after 71 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 40 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which five are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,016,374 vaccine doses were administered, of which 175,395 were booster doses.