Mater Dei Hospital revises visiting hours to 5pm-6pm

Mater Dei Hospital has revised its visiting hours to 5pm-6pm from Monday to Sunday, including public holidays.

Strictly one visitor will be allowed per patient, and visitors will be required to wear a mask while in the hospital.

These generic visiting hours concern the medical and surgical wards.

Visiting hours for the paediatrics wards will not chance. In obstetrics, partners may continue to accompany the mother as before.

The hospital changed its visiting hours after the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in Malta.

Apart from a reduction in hospital visiting hours, all organised standing events taking place after Monday 27 December will have to be seated. Establishments have to close at 1am, and sports events will have to take place without spectators.

As from 17 January, all bars, snack bars, gyms, pools and spas, band clubs, cinemas, theatres and sporting events will only be accessible to people with a valid vaccine certificate.

