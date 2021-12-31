Bernard Grech reaches out to voters with pledge to instil hope, create 'a better Malta'

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech has reached out to voters, asking them to work with him to give the country “hope” in the new year.

In his message welcoming 2022, Grech invited voters to join him in his yearning for “a better Malta” in what is election year.

“We need to continue building on our hard work, our generous heart, and the compassion we always showed towards each other... we both want a country that values honest work. This is the foundation of everything,” Grech said.

He urged people to join him in giving value to human dignity, the truth and the need to prevent worker abuse.

Grech laid out his belief that the country should invest more to ensure jobs pay better wages. “This we can achieve by investing in your skills.”

The PN leader specifically mentioned the need to give more value to educators, nurses and technical jobs required for a modern society to thrive.

“When we take care of our resources and public funds we will be able to use them better and responsibly to support workers, elderly people and frontliners. We will be able to cut the tax burden, reduce VAT for restaurants and give back the money stolen from your utility bills,” he said.

Grech called for the birth of a “new hope”. “Hope that we will all be healthier and our country recovers, that our country recovers its good name, hope that you will improve.”

The PN leader said people had the key to a better future.

At the start of his address, Grech recalled the victims of the pandemic and their families. He also reflected on the pain caused to families because of a loss of income.

Grech also thanked frontliners for their work during the pandemic.