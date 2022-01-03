‘Contact tracing failed’: PN wants regulated self-testing COVID kits

The Nationalist Party wants health authorities to introduce regulated self-testing kits for COVID-19.

In a statement, the party argued that self-testing kits can address “failures” in the government testing and contact tracing system.

“In this way, we can address the lack of planning by the government,” the party statement reads.

Additionally, the Nationalist Party wants health authorities to indicate which variant is most dominant in the community.

The PN had reiterated this call for a serious self-testing system in December. The party warned that the increase in COVID-19 hospital patients is putting pressure on frontliners and health services.

The party had called for a proper self-testing system with registration through the Public Health Authority.

Malta has seen record numbers of new COVID-19 cases, with over 13,000 active cases registered as of Monday.

However, it is unclear how many cases are a result of the Omicron variant.