COVID-19: 812 new cases, 122 in hospital

Malta registered 812 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Health Ministry.

There are 13,260 active cases of COVID-19, after 240 patients newly recovered.

122 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital. Seven of these patients are in intensive care.

No new deaths were recorded on Monday, leaving the total death toll at 479 people.

Health workers have administered 1,075,996 individual jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine, including first, second, and third doses.

To date, 227,648 people have received a booster dose.