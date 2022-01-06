Cyclist seriously injured in traffic accident

A cyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday evening in San Pawl il-Bahar.

The accident occurred at around 9pm in Triq il-Mosta.

Police said that a collision had occurred between a 37-year-old cyclist and a Volkswagen Passat driven by a 35-year-old Dingli resident.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.