15 inmates tested positive for drugs last year

15 inmates at the Corradino Correctional Facility tested positive to drugs information tabled in parliament on Tuesday shows.

The information was tabled by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri in reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami.

Camilleri said from 3,347 drug tests carried out last year, 15 inmates tested positive. The drug positivity rate for 2021 stood at 0.45%.

According to the minister, five of the positive tests were recorded between September and December.

“Contrary to the previous administration, drugs are not tolerated or encouraged in prison, so much so that tests are carried out frequently and every positive case is considered serious,” he said. “After an individual tests positive for a substance, the necessary investigations are carried out by the authorities so the facts are established.”

On Sunday, MaltaToday reported on how a group of female correctional officers at the CCF are facing disciplinary proceedings for misusing their mobile phones and prison property during work hours.

CCF Head of Administration and Operations Randolph Spiteri confirmed that a correctional officer has resigned following the incident.

