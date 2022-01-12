COVID-19: 673 new cases registered as four people die

673 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Fourth deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, three men aged 77,87 and 88 and one woman aged 86. This brings the death toll up to 496.

Active cases stand at 13,104 after 1,179 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 116 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which nine are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,146,466 vaccine doses were administered, of which 288,561 were booster doses.

READ MORE: Two thirds of Malta's adult population has received COVID-19 vaccine booster dose