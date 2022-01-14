COVID-19: One death and 516 new cases registered

516 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One death was registered in the last 24-hours, a 68-year-old woman bringing the total number of deaths to 501.

Active cases stand at 11,561 after 1,255 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 104 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which eight are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,159,050 vaccine doses were administered, of which 297,915 were booster doses.