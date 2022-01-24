COVID-19: Two die as 202 new cases are registered

202 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Two deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, two men aged 55 and 90 bringing the total number of deaths to 534.

Active cases stand at 4,708 after 1,253 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 103 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which six are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,195,041 vaccine doses were administered, of which 322,092 were booster doses.