COVID-19: 249 new cases registered, 57-year-old woman dies

249 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

A 57-year-old woman passed away while COVID-19 positive, bringing the total number of deaths to 551.

Active cases stand at 2,954 after 266 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 102 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which five are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,213,371 vaccine doses were administered, of which 331,055 were booster doses.