A night of poetry at St John's Co-Cathedral

St John's Co-Cathedral and Inizjamed are getting together for an evening of poetry on 17 March, ahead of World Poetry Day on 21 March. This first-of-its-kind collaboration brings together two of Malta's foremost cultural institutions in a celebration of the spoken and written word, set against the backdrop of a gem of Baroque art and architecture.

The evening takes its title — Inħoll l-Ilħna u l-Ilsna l-Oħra — from the poem Mestiza by Myriam Montoya, in its Maltese translation by Simone Galea, published in xtaqt li kont merkurju (Inizjamed, 2022). It echoes the spirit of an evening where poetry will resound across eight chapels in as many languages.

The event will take the form of two poetical tours through the Co-Cathedral's side chapels, each dedicated to a different language of the Knights of the Order of St John and each carrying its own distinct language and literary tradition. Moving through the chapels of Castile, León and Portugal; Aragon, Catalonia and Navarre; Auvergne; Anglo-Bavaria; Provence; France; Germany; and Italy, the audience will experience poetic texts in the respective languages. In each case, translations in Maltese and/or English will also be provided.

The first poetical tour begins at 7.30pm, led by Maria Christina Zammit, and the second tour (identical to the first) commences at 8.30pm, led by Jeremy Grech. Each tour promises an intimate and immersive journey through language, history, and art.

The evening is being curated by Inizjamed and Inizjamed’s team under the artistic direction of Leanne Ellul, with the script woven together by Leanne Ellul and Jake Buttigieg and the authors’ writings. A cast of readers from diverse backgrounds will bring to life works by Astrid Alben (tr. Antoine Cassar), Clare Azzopardi (tr. Martina Reinecke), Samantha Barendson (tr. Gioele Galea, Dom Gabrielli), Lilia Ben Romdhane (tr. Immanuel Mifsud), Keith Borg (tr. Maria Frendo), Rainer Maria Rilke (tr. Priscilla Cassar), Alphonse Daudet (tr. Joe Pulè), Miquel Desclot (tr. Pierre J. Mejlak), Marc Delouze (tr. Nadia Mifsud), Leanne Ellul (tr. Virginia Monteforte), Claudia Gauci (tr. Giuseppe Goffredo), Elizabeth Grech, Adrian Grima (tr. Rui Cóias), Nadia Mifsud, Dun Karm Psaila (tr. Ġużè Delia), and San Ġwann tas-Salib (tr. Ġorġ Peresso).

The readers for the evening are: Simone Azzopardi, Kit Azzopardi, Jean Paul Borg, Kurt Borg, Jake Buttigieg, Leanne Ellul, Claudia Gauci, Marilyn Mallia, Patricia Micallef, Immanuel Mifsud, Justine Somerville, Klara Vassallo, Maxine Tanti, and others.

This collaboration reflects St John's Co-Cathedral's ongoing commitment to art and culture, and its openness to poetry as a living presence within its historic walls. Inizjamed's participation, meanwhile, draws on the organisation's long-standing dedication to translation — both into Maltese and from Maltese into other languages.

The event is open to everyone against a donation of €10. Tickets can be obtained from www.stjohnscocathedral.com.