COVID-19: One death, five patients in ITU and 214 new cases

214 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One death occurred in the last 24-hours, a 78-year-old man, bringing the total number of deaths to 560.

Active cases stand at 2,675 after 280 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 98 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which five are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,218,503 vaccine doses were administered, of which 333,053 were booster doses.