80 new COVID-19 cases registered on Friday

80 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths remaining at 601.

Active cases stand at 725 after 88 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 45 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,240,316 vaccine doses were administered, of which 342,014 were booster doses.