COVID-19: Two new deaths, 56 new cases

Two patients died while positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to figures by the Health Ministry.

Health officials identified 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, while 65 patients recovered from their infection.

In total, there are 714 active cases of the virus in Malta.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 27•02•2022

The two victims aree a 76-year-old man and 86-year-old woman.

Meanwhile, 35 patients are receiving COVID-19 treatment in hospital. Three of these patients are in intensive care.

Healthcare workers have administered 1,241,680 doses of various COVID-19 vaccines. These include vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Astrazeneca and Johnson&Jonshon.

From these doses, 342,571 were booster shots.