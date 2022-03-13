COVID-19: Active cases rise, 48 patients in hospital

Active cases of COVID-19 have risen to 1,309 in Malta, according to data from the Health Ministry.

171 new cases of the virus were registered on Sunday, while 51 patients recovered from their infection.

This leaves 1,309 patients of COVID-19 in Malta.

48 of these patients are receiving treatment in hospital. Three of the patients are in intensive care.

No new deaths were registered on Sunday, leaving the COVID-19 death toll at 614 victims.

346,506 people have received their booster dose in Malta. A total 1,249,336 vaccine doses have been administered by local health workers since the start of the pandemic.