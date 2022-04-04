COVID-19: Three die as 530 new cases are registered

530 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, according to open data published online by Malta’s COVID response team.

Three deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 644.

There are currently 7,188 active cases.

Information published by the health authorities does not include the number of persons in the hospital. However, Health Minister Chris Fearne said during an interview on TVAM that five patients are in the ITU.

Earlier on Monday, the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses warned that Mater Dei Hospital was in severe crisis, claiming that COVID-19 patients were being spread across all wards.

This comes after the health minister announced the relaxation of several COVID-19 measures as well as the introduction of self-testing.