Randolph De Battista reinstated Labour Party CEO

Labour MP Randolph De Battista has been reinstated as Labour Party CEO.

De Battista, who occupied the role between 2017 and 2020, was replaced by George Azzopardi.

De Battista, who was also editor of the PL’s English newspaper Journal.mt, has been co-opted into to the House, to take up the remaining seat vacated by the ninth district MPs. The motion was presented by Labour leader Robert Abela, and approved unanimously by the Labour executive.

He had previously worked at Malta's permanent representation office in Brussels and with Labour's communications office.

Prime Minister and Labour leader Robert Abela thanked Azzopardi for his service within the party, and congratulated De Battista for his new role.

“The Labour Party is testament to continued renewal, and is always ready for further challenges,” a statement read.