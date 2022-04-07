menu

COVID-19: Two die as 731 new cases are registered

There are currently 8,357 active cases

laura_calleja
7 April 2022, 2:31pm
by Laura Calleja

731 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, according to open data published online by Malta’s COVID response team.

Two deaths have occurred in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 652.

There are currently 8,357 active cases. 

Information published by the health authorities does not include the number of persons in the hospital. 

So far 351, 660 have received the COVID-19 booster dose. 

2,049 PCR tests were conducted in the previous 24-hours. 

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
