COVID-19: Two die as 731 new cases are registered

731 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, according to open data published online by Malta’s COVID response team.

Two deaths have occurred in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 652.

There are currently 8,357 active cases.

Information published by the health authorities does not include the number of persons in the hospital.

So far 351, 660 have received the COVID-19 booster dose.

2,049 PCR tests were conducted in the previous 24-hours.