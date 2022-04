542 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Sunday.

Three new fatalities were also recorded, taking the death toll to 662.

Active cases are at their highest since 19 January, with a total of 9,043 active cases.

317 new recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

The number of vaccines doses since the start of the pandemic stands at 1,259,505.

