Former ambassador Ray Azzopardi's residence vandalised with red spray-paint

Malta’s former ambassador to Belgium, Ray Azzopardi's residence in Tarxien, was vandalised on Tuesday evening.

Taking to Facebook, Azzopardi uploaded a series of photos showing his front door, letterbox and intercom spray-painted in red.

Azzopardi said that the incident took place between 8:15pm and 11pm on Tuesday. He thanked his neighbours, who helped him clean the paint off the door.

Azzopardi was appointed ambassador in 2014 and served in the role until December.

He used to head the Labour Party's radio station and even served then health minister Vincent Moran as public relations officer.

A report has been filed with the police over the vandal act and an investigation is ongoing.

Azzopardi appealed to anyone with information to pass it on to the police.