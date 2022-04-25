COVID-19: Four die as 178 new cases are registered

178 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, according to open data published online by Malta’s COVID response team.

Four deaths have occurred in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 692.

There are currently 4,534 active cases.

Information published by the health authorities does not include the number of persons in the hospital.

1,271,501 doses of the vaccine have been administered thus far, with 354,078 of those being booster doses.

So far, 8,560 people have received the fourth dose.