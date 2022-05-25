Area near Westin and Portomaso safe for swimming again
Authorities had warned against swimming off Wilġa Street due to a sewage contamination
Authorities lifted the warning against swimming in the area between Westin and Portomaso in St. Julian's.
The Environmental Health Directorate had issued a notice on 16 May, saying that bathing was not recommended at Wilġa Street due to the presence of "microbiological contamination affecting bathing water quality and presenting a risk to bathers' health".
It said the area was now safe for swimming, after various samples of sea water were tested in recent days.