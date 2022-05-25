Area near Westin and Portomaso safe for swimming again

Authorities lifted the warning against swimming in the area between Westin and Portomaso in St. Julian's.

The Environmental Health Directorate had issued a notice on 16 May, saying that bathing was not recommended at Wilġa Street due to the presence of "microbiological contamination affecting bathing water quality and presenting a risk to bathers' health".

It said the area was now safe for swimming, after various samples of sea water were tested in recent days.