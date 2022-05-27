Carlo Micallef appointed CEO of Malta Tourism Authority

Carlo Micallef has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer at the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), replacing the former chief Johann Buttigieg.

Micallef has been working in the MTA for many years. He served as director at the authority's Amsterdam office, where he was responsible for promoting Malta in the Netherlands, Belgium and Nordic countries.

He eventually returned to Malta and was entrusted with promoting Malta to new markets and niches in the tourism world.

In 2014 he was appointed Chief Marketing Officer, and he was later appointed as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in 2017. In that same year he was appointed chairman of the Institute for Tourism Studies, having served on the school's Board of Governors since 2013.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said appointing Micallef as CEO was a natural step forward for the MTA to be a proactive driver. Meanwhile he thanked Johann Buttigieg for serving in the same role for years.

The Association of Catering Establishments (ACE) and Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) have both welcomed the news of his appointment.