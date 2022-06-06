Moviment Graffitti makes six demands to ministers on Blue Lagoon

Moviment Graffitti wrote to five government ministers with six demands for them to address "the ecological disaster currently unfolding on Comino".

The NGO sent out the letter to Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi and Lands Minister Silvio Schembri.

In its letter, Moviment Graffitti puts forward six urgent demands to protect Comino, a Natura 2000 site, from ecological damage while maintaing public access.

The first demand pertains to sunbed operators on the island. Moviment Graffitti said that sunbeds and umbrellas should only be rented out on request by persons physically present at the beach, and should never occupy more than a stipulated percentage of the beach to make sure the bay and foreshort remains accessible to the public.

The NGO's second demand is to limit the number of kiosks around the beach to prevent congestions and over-commercialisation of the area. More so, kiosks should sell drinks in biodegradable material, and any straws handed out should also be biodegradable.

In its third demand, Moviment Graffitti stated that any commercial activity around Blue Lagoon should operate on the basis of permits issued by the government which cover a financial contribution for the upkeep of the bay.

Commercial operators that do not abide by established rules should see their permits revoked, the NGO said.

Moviment Graffitti's fourth demand states that government must take urgent action to ensure the upkeep and proper patrolling around Comino. This would include rubbish bins in the approperiate areas while making sure rangers have the authority to enforce the rules in place.

The fifth demand is to abolish music from kiosks, boats and loud generators.

In its final demand, Moviment Graffitti urges government to start work on a policy document for Comino, which would include establishing a carrying capacity, to keep with the recommendations of the Comino Management Plan.

The policy must prohibit large ferries, such as catamarans, from entering Blue Lagoon while placing a limit on the amount of ferries that can enter the bay on a daily basis, according to the NGO.