Msida promenade works to finish by end August

Works on the Msida promenade are expected to finish by end August after shipping disruptions delayed the importation of material used for paving, Aaron Farrugia said.

The Infrastructure Minister said the civil works to widen the seaward pavement and upgrade the slipway are ready and the quay is already being used by boat owners.

The full length of the promenade from in front of the Msida church all the way to the Mamma Mia restaurant in Ta’ Xbiex is being widened and revamped.

Farrugia, who was replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Joe Giglio, said paving works have started and the plan is to open sections of the promenade as they are completed.

“Over the past weeks the contractor faced shipping problems to import the material used for the paving works,” the minister said, adding that the project is expected to finish by the end of August.