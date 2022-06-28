Fomm ir-Riħ: NGO, land owners close to solution guaranteeing public access to foreshore

NGO Ramblers’ Association has said that a solution could soon be found to the ongoing saga surrounding Fomm ir-Riħ.

“Over the past year, the Ramblers' Association held numerous discussions with the current land owner of Fomm ir-Riħ, Mr Sandro Chetcuti, in a bid to ensure that public access to the foreshore at Fomm ir-Riħ is safeguarded, while respecting the right to his property,” the NGO said.

Controversy erupted last year when Sandro Chetcuti, who owns the private estate that includes Fomm ir-Riħ, put up a gate on a path used by the public to access the secluded bay below the cliffs.

However, a 1983 deed by previous landowners granted government and the public perpetual access to the foreshore and the bay at Fomm ir-Riħ.

In a statment, the NGO said that discussions are at an advanced stage, following a meeting between the association, the landowner and the relevant ministries.

“A potential equitable solution which guarantees public access to the entirety of the Fomm ir-Rih foreshore has been identified and with the goodwill shown by all parties the association is confident that a win-win situation can be achieved in the very near future,” the NGO said.

Last April, Moviment Graffitti activists filmed an encounter with private security guards barring them walking through public paths in Fomm ir-Riħ.

While walking through the publicly accessible land, private security guards used airhorns to attract the activists’ attention, telling them they could not stay there. When the activists ignore the warning, the guard could be seen approaching the activists to tell them they cannot stay there.

