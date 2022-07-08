Crumbling Marsaskala breakwater to be rebuilt

An 80-year-old breakwater protecting the inner part of Marsaskala Bay is being reconstructed after large sections crumbled as a result of erosion.

Works on the breakwater started on Friday and the project forms part of a wider €1.9 million project that saw the reconstruction of adjacent quays.

Infrastructure Malta started demolishing parts of the breakwater that were on the verge of crumbling and when these sections are removed, builders and divers will level the seabed to lay new foundations with large precast concrete blocks.

Meanwhile, the foundations of the outer half of the breakwater, which are in relatively good shape, will be retained and a wave wall, cope beams and a new concrete deck will be constructed.

Weather permitting, works will be complete by the end of the year.

The breakwater project complements the reconstruction of the quays over a stretch of 140m along Triq San Ġorġ, which included the erection of a wave wall to protect pedestrians and buildings from rough seas.

"This infrastructure project is important for the safety and security of vessels, and also for residents and those who visit Marsaskala," Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia said on Friday during a site visit.

Farrugia added that the agency's maritime infrastructure team was currently rebuilding another breakwater at Marfa, in Mellieħa, and working to start developing a new 180-metre breakwater at Buġibba.

He said the latter project will also include a new passenger terminal to extend the existing Marsamxett and Grand Harbour public transport ferry services.

The projects are co-financed by the EU.