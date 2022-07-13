Ivan Falzon is new Infrastructure Malta CEO

Ivan Falzon has been appointed Infrastructure Malta Chief Executive Officer, the Infrastructure Ministry said on Wednesday.

Falzon previously occupied the role of CEO at the Water Services Corporation and Mater Dei Hospital.

“He was instrumental in a number of transformational projects undertaken during this period with customer centricity given particular attention,” the ministry said.

Earlier in May, Trustin Farrugia Cann was appointed IM CEO, replacing Fredrick Azzopardi.

But two months later, Farrugia Cann stepped down, citing the difficulty to juggle his new work commitments with his international refereeing career.