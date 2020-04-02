Water Services appoints Ivan Falzon as its CEO

Former Mater Dei Hospital CEO Ivan Falzon has been appointed chief executive at the Water Services Corporation.

He succeeds Richard Bilocca, who was appointed CEO at Wasteserv.

Falzon had been chief executive at Mater Dei since 2014, a role he relinquished earlier this year.

“I believe that water and data are the commodities of the next generation, and as a country, we really should double up our focus on making the right investments to fit this reality. I promise my full commitment and loyalty to elevate the Corporation and its employees for the challenges that lie ahead,” Falzon said.