menu

Water Services appoints Ivan Falzon as its CEO

Former Mater Dei Hospital CEO Ivan Falzon has been appointed chief executive at the State water company

maltatoday
2 April 2020, 10:53am
by MaltaToday Staff
The WSC has appointed Ivan Falzon as its CEO
The WSC has appointed Ivan Falzon as its CEO

Former Mater Dei Hospital CEO Ivan Falzon has been appointed chief executive at the Water Services Corporation.

He succeeds Richard Bilocca, who was appointed CEO at Wasteserv.

Falzon had been chief executive at Mater Dei since 2014, a role he relinquished earlier this year.

“I believe that water and data are the commodities of the next generation, and as a country, we really should double up our focus on making the right investments to fit this reality. I promise my full commitment and loyalty to elevate the Corporation and its employees for the challenges that lie ahead,” Falzon said.

More in National
Spring hunting decision outside public health’s remit, Charmaine Gauci says
National

Spring hunting decision outside public health’s remit, Charmaine Gauci says
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Coronavirus: Seven new cases bring total to 195, as Gauci appeals against stigmatisation of patients
National

[WATCH] Coronavirus: Seven new cases bring total to 195, as Gauci appeals against stigmatisation of patients
Kurt Sansone
[ANALYSIS] Is construction more powerful than the pandemic?
National

[ANALYSIS] Is construction more powerful than the pandemic?
James Debono
Independent school teachers to get Annex A wage subsidies
National

Independent school teachers to get Annex A wage subsidies
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.